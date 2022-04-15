Leicester's run to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League means it has still been "a decent season", in the eyes of former Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

Brendan Rodgers' side have struggled for consistency in the Premier League and are off the pace for a European spot with nine games left.

But victory over PSV on Thursday sealed the Foxes' first European semi-final and keeps the dream alive of securing a place in the Europa League next season.

"Leicester have been on such an upward curve over the past few seasons and it's near impossible to sustain that," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"There was always going to be a dip but they've made the semi-finals of a European competition. They've had some excitement and, if they can win it, that will make this a really good season."

BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Conor McNamara was with Osman in Holland to watch Leicester come from behind to progress and he agreed, saying the competition could "make their season".

"Domestically, it's been a disappointment," he said. "They are a team that are used to being in contention for the Champions League, but this keeps their chin up."

