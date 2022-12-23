Nathan Ake said his first goal since April was all thanks to Kevin de Bruyne's superb delivery.

Ake scored the winner in Thursday's 3-2 Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I missed the first chance from Kevin and should have scored that, so people in the changing room said the next one is yours.

"He put in another top, top ball - and I had to score this one.

"The last week has been a little strange with people coming back at different times. Not training so many times and then straight away having to play an intense game like this against Liverpool is not easy.

"But I think we showed a lot of intensity, a lot of will - and them as well. It was a good game."

