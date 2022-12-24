Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "It is really difficult. I didn't want to sit in for the whole game. We are in a good place right now and we were trying to get the right balance between pressing and dropping off. I thought at times we done it well and at others, not so well.

"When it becomes 3-0 and Celtic have hurt you a bit you think, what do we do?

"I am really proud of the lads character in the second half. It would have been easy to put the heads down but we kept battling, trying to do the right things and I am really pleased we got a goal - I thought we deserved it."