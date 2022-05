Manchester City host Newcastle on Sunday as they look to maintain control in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola's side were stunned by two added-time goals from Rodrygo and a Karim Benzema penalty in extra time as they were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid on Wednesday.

With just the Premier League title left to play for, would you make any changes to the team that started against Real Madrid?

It's time to pick your Manchester City XI to face Newcastle