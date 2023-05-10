We asked for your views on the Champions League first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Gazza: I thought Real Madrid were overly aggressive and sometimes acting like thugs. They are a great side and don’t need to resort to those tactics. However Man City will now have a good idea what to expect for the next match at home and have plenty of ammunition on the subs bench to get the result to see them through to the final. Julian Alvarez is the key.

Fred: Good draw. Started the game in full throttle and should've arguably been two up when Real Madrid scored, and then we looked really nervous. However, we haven't won 14 home games in a row for nothing! Shouldn't be scared of them and if we beat them then this is our year.

Elise: A phenomenally high quality game of football, settled by two pieces of brilliance. Strange not to see Pep make subs but we'd be foolish to doubt him. Alvarez could provide something different at the Etihad.

PJ: Very, very few teams beat Man City at home, but if Brentford have managed it this season (no disrespect) then a Real Madrid victory or at least a score draw is not out of the question. So City are not home and dry by virtue of a first leg draw. If any team is capable of it - it has to be one of the Spanish giants.

Alec: The fans are crucial as was the case for Real last night. Plenty of home support.