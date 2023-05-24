Nick Pope is to undergo an operation on his left hand and looks set to miss Newcastle's final game of the season against Chelsea.

The goalkeeper has been ever-present in the team in his debut season for the club since signing from Burnley, and has been instrumental in helping the Magpies secure Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

It was the 31-year-old's point-blank save in added time against Leicester on Monday that ensured Eddie Howe's side got the point they needed to guarantee a top-four spot.

The goalless draw saw Pope get his 14th clean sheet in the Premier League this season but, with his left arm bandaged when he attended an event in Northumberland on Wednesday afternoon, it looks likely he won't be available for the final game of the season.

The England international was a notable omission from Gareth Southgate's squad announcement for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, with Newcastle confirming he had withdrawn from the squad as he is set to have surgery on his hand.

In a statement on their website, the club said: "Nick Pope - who withdrew from the last Three Lions squad due to injury - is not involved as he is set to undergo an operation on his hand."