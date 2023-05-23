Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

When you support a non-Old Firm team, it’s not often that you head through to Glasgow with any hope of your side taking points off either side.

Yet I find myself cautiously optimistic that Hearts can head back along the M8 with something from the Rangers game after another strong display last weekend versus Aberdeen.

It’s no exaggeration to say we dominated and should have been more clinical with the 30 shots we registered. Instead, we made things difficult for oursleves by conceding the opener after failing deal with another set-piece.

The lack of a physical stopper this season to replace the injured Craig Halkett has been one of our biggest flaws and it’s no coincidence we look like we are going to go a goal down every time the ball is crossed into our box.

The difference, though, with this Hearts team under Steven Naismith, rather than Robbie Neilson, is that there is a sense of belief and an inevitably that we will score.

The equaliser from Josh Ginnelly was a superb strike and some say Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos is still diving now to try and get a hand on it. It was very fitting that the goal coincided with the end of a minute’s applause for a Jambo who recently passed away and I’m sure his friends and family, as well as Ginnelly, will treasure that goal.

Of course, there’s usually no Punch without Judy and if Ginnelly is on the scoresheet, there’s a high probability that Lawrence Shankland joins him and his sharp finish past the helpless Roos proved to be the winner.

That’s now 40 goals between Shankland and Ginnelly this season, the second best partnership in 40 years after John Robertson and John Colquhoun, which means they are both up there with Jambo royalty.

It’s even more impressive given the fact that Ginnelly only really found himself in the team last October and I hope he stays at Tynecastle for next season. The reality is I would expect him to get offered three times the salary we could afford if he went back down to England or even abroad.

I’m somewhat dumbfounded that Ginnelly hasn’t been linked with a move to Rangers in the gossip columns, as that’s what usually happens when we take a trip through to Ibrox.

It’s going to be a bigger task for us to get something from the match than that a lot of people believe, as I would imagine the likes of Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent will start in their ‘farewell game’, with both players usually contributing plenty goals and assists against us over the years.

That said, with our current style of play and personnel, we can definitely hurt Rangers in the final third. We just need to make sure we compete in the central areas and I suspect we won’t see young Garang Kuol rocking up to Ibrox playing central midfield again.

We need St Mirren to do us a favour against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and even then there’s no guarantees that we will get third place as we have the small matter of an Edinburgh derby to finish the season.

Can Hearts clinch third place? I wouldn’t have thought it was possible six weeks ago under Neilson but we’ve definitely got a fighting chance under Naismith.