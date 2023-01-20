Man City v Wolves: Team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who was an unused substitute for Thursday's win against Tottenham, may return to the starting line-up.

Spain winger Pablo Sarabia is available for his Wolves debut following a move from Paris St-Germain.

Midfielder Mario Lemina is back in contention after being ineligible for the midweek FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.

Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore remain sidelined.

