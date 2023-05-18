Kilmarnock v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone head to head statsBBC Sport

  • Kilmarnock have won two of their last three league games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 combined (D3 L8).

  • St Johnstone have won just one of their last nine league games (D3 L5), beating Dundee United 1-0 at home earlier this month.

  • Kilmarnock have scored fewer goals than any other Scottish Premiership side this season (31), failing to score more than twice in any of their 35 games so far.

  • St Johnstone are winless in their last 11 away league games against promoted sides (D7 L4) since beating St Mirren 1-0 in December 2018.

  • Kilmarnock have only won one of their last eight league matches against St Johnstone (D2 L5), a 2-1 home victory in October 2022.

