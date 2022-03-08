Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan - Klopp reaction

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool "could have done better" after his side suffered a scare before reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

An outstanding finish by Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a 1-0 second leg win, but the Reds progressed to the next stage 2-1 on aggregate.

"The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected," said Klopp.

" Inter are a really, really good side, set up for these kind of games.

"Without playing brilliantly we had clear-cut chances. Over the two legs it's completely fine that they won one and we went through.

"We could've done better against an opponent that makes life uncomfortable."

Liverpool, who struck the woodwork three times, will find out their quarter-final opponents on 18 March.