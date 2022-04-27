'There will be a tonne more goals in second game'

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says it is bizarre that Pep Guardiola's side scored four in a Champions League semi-final but people are still saying they should have had more goals.

Tuesday's game was the highest-scoring semi-final in Champions League history and Onuoha believes that makes for a thrilling second leg.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "We’re in this funny position where City scored four and people are saying they should have scored more. It’s the Champions League semi-final.

"It was a fantastic game and the fantastic thing about it is that because of that scoreline, the nature of the game and the fact you know both teams can do better, you are thinking: 'What is next week going to look like?' That is the exciting thing for neutrals.

"I think that was one of the things that people enjoyed the most: while things were going well one way, there were also mistakes, so you never really knew what was going to happen.

"You just feel like there will be a tonne more goals in that second game because of the style of teams both teams. They don’t want to sit back and absorb the pressure because that’s not in their DNA.

"For City, having that one-goal cushion is a great foundation and hopefully, for them, they can see it through next week."

Do City deserve more credit for Tuesday's performance? Have your say here