Transfer news: De Jong against joining United
- Published
Frenkie de Jong's agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Barcelona have told De Jong they want him to leave the club to join Manchester United. (The Athletic), external
Barca are considering leaving De Jong out of the squad for their US tour in a bid to get him to agree a move to the Red Devils. (Sport - in Spanish), external
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a lucrative offer to join a Saudi Arabian club, with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid interested in the Portugal forward, 37. (ESPN), external