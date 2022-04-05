Man City v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news
Manchester City make three changes to the side that won 2-0 at Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.
Kyle Walker is suspended, while Jack Grealish and Phil Foden drop to the bench as Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and John Stones all start.
Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sterling.
Subs: Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Carson, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete-Tabu.
Atletico Madrid make two changes to the side that began the 4-1 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.
Their captain Koke returns while Felipe also starts as Thomas Lemar drops to the bench and Jose Gimenez misses out.
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Mandava, Lodi, Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Griezmann, Felix.
Subs: Lecomte, De Paul, Suarez, Correa, Lemar, Wass, Matheus Cunha, Hermoso, Serrano, Gomez, Camara.