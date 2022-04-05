Man City v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make three changes to the side that won 2-0 at Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.

Kyle Walker is suspended, while Jack Grealish and Phil Foden drop to the bench as Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and John Stones all start.

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sterling.

Subs: Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Steffen, Fernandinho, Carson, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete-Tabu.