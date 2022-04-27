Match of the Day: Top 10 derbies

On this week's edition of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best derby fixture in English football.

One of the matches to make the list is the Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland.

Alan Shearer (2): "They have a great atmosphere. Great games to play in. You get away with more but you have to win.

"I missed a penalty in one once and the next morning - obviously I felt terrible - I get a buzz off the neighbour to say you need to come to the top of your gate.

"There was a pile of hay, manure, fish guts, eggs and flour, about 10 feet high. Terrible. I don't know whether it was Newcastle fans or Sunderland fans!"

