'Rangers continue Colak chase'

Rangers are determined to push through a deal for striker Antonio Colak as discussions continue with Greek club PAOK. (Herald), external

Rangers remain favourites to land 28-year-old Antonio Colak but face competition from Copenhagen, Panathinaikos, Real Mallorca and his former club Malmo. (Scottish Sun), external

Sevilla have targeted another striker instead of Rangers centre forward Alfredo Morelos - and it's former Ibrox flop Umar Sadiq who is in line for a £22m move to Spain. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is once again linked with a move to Elland Road this summer as Leeds prepare to sell Brazil star Raphinha. (Daily Record), external

