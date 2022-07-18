'Potentially a Cantona moment' - your words for Eriksen

We asked you what you would say to Christian Eriksen when he arrives at Manchester United.

Here's a snapshot of your pep talks:

Mark: “Do what you do.” He is a class above any player in a similar position. Potentially an Eric Cantona moment.

Richard: Repeat the form you showed at Brentford as you ran the game for them.

David: You are a true inspiration to every up-and-coming footballer. Your determination has made everyone so proud of you. Good luck at Manchester United.

Mike: Go and express yourself, son. You were born to play for Manchester United.

Ramon: Always feared your influence with Spurs with much admiration. Now let's propel United with your experience and skills. You're far away from hanging up your boots.