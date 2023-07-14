Hearts first summer signing Michael McGovern says that the prospect of playing in Europe was a big factor in his decision to join the Tynecastle club.

The draw for Hearts' UEFA Conference League qualifiers takes place later this month, and the 39-year-old goalkeeper cannot wait to get going.

“I’m really excited by the challenge and looking forward to seeing who we get in the draw,” McGovern said.

“It’ll be great to be part of a team that’s in Europe – hopefully we can get through and take part in the group stages. It’s exciting times and I’m looking forward to it.

“Tynecastle has one of the best atmospheres in the whole country, if not the best. I’ve been to Tynecastle as a supporter, as a player, and it’s unbelievable when it’s rocking."

McGovern also revealed how many different people spoke positively about Hearts ahead of the move.

“I played with [Steven Naismith] at Norwich and worked with both Frankie [McAvoy] and Joe [Savage] at Hamilton and Norwich. There are a lot of familiar faces and once the opportunity to come here came about, I was desperate to be a part of it.

“I want to be involved at a big club in Scotland. Hearts are among the biggest and it’s not something I could turn down. I spoke to [Liam Boyce] the other day and had a chat with Aaron Hughes, who I still speak to now and again. They spoke really highly of the club."