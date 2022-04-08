Brentford v West Ham: What the form shows

Brentford are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 1953-54, though this is just the second campaign in which they’ve met since then.

This will be West Ham’s first visit to Brentford since a 0-0 draw in December 1992, while their last away league win against the Bees was back in March 1953 (4-1).

Brentford have won three of their past four Premier League matches (L1), as many as in their previous 20 games combined (D3 L14). They are looking to become the first side to win 10 matches in their first Premier League season since Bournemouth in 2015-16 (11 wins).