Wolves 1-1 Norwich: Pick of the stats

Wolves remain unbeaten against Norwich in their past six league encounters (W3 D3), drawing home and away against the Canaries in a league season for the first time since 1998-99 (0-0 and 2-2 in the second tier).

Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in 61% (14/23) of Norwich City’s goals in the Premier League this season; only Alan Shearer (62% for Blackburn in 1995-96) and Matt Le Tissier (69% for Southampton in 1993-94) have ever been involved in a higher share of their side’s goals in a single campaign in the competition.

Bruno Lage's side are winless in their past six Premier League games (D2 L4), their longest run without victory within a single season in the competition since January 2021 (8 games, D3 L5).