Wolves 1-1 Norwich: Pick of the stats
Wolves remain unbeaten against Norwich in their past six league encounters (W3 D3), drawing home and away against the Canaries in a league season for the first time since 1998-99 (0-0 and 2-2 in the second tier).
Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in 61% (14/23) of Norwich City’s goals in the Premier League this season; only Alan Shearer (62% for Blackburn in 1995-96) and Matt Le Tissier (69% for Southampton in 1993-94) have ever been involved in a higher share of their side’s goals in a single campaign in the competition.
Bruno Lage's side are winless in their past six Premier League games (D2 L4), their longest run without victory within a single season in the competition since January 2021 (8 games, D3 L5).
Norwich are winless in their past three away league games against Wolves (D2 L1), while winning just one of their past 17 such league games (D7 L9), while the Canaries remain winless in 11 top-flight away matches against the Wanderers (D3 L8).