A pivotal weekend in the title race?

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

It may well prove to be a pivotal weekend in the Premier League title race. Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham feels more like a defeat given the potential significance of two dropped points.

Liverpool dominated proceedings at Anfield, pretty much from the first whistle to the last.

Despite their territorial supremacy, they found it hard to create the sort of gilt-edged goal scoring opportunities that have become a feature of their play. Tottenham were resilient and resolute with their defending. On countless occasions Spurs players threw their bodies towards the ball to block a seemingly endless series of Liverpool shots or crosses.

Given how dangerous Antonio Conte’s team were on the counter-attack, it’s difficult to understand their lack of overall attacking ambition. Few teams can go “toe to toe” with Liverpool and nobody expected that sort of approach from Tottenham. However, with the talent in their ranks, a more inventive style could reap greater rewards.

For all that Jurgen Klopp’s men controlled the flow of the game, chances were few and far between. Virgil van Dyke rattled the top of crossbar with a first-half header and Hugo Lloris produced an excellent save to keep out a fierce drive from Luis Diaz.

Neither goalkeeper was overworked, though Alisson was pleased to see Pierre-Emile Hojberg’s long-range shot hit the outside of the post.

Luis Diaz has only been with Liverpool for a matter of months. He looks and plays like he’s been part of the team for years. His close control is first class. He’s lightening quick and has a constant desire to run at opposition defenders. It was his run and 25-yard deflected shot that drew Liverpool level with 16 minutes remaining.

What followed was a bombardment on the Spurs goal as the Kop tried to roar their team to victory.

They couldn’t find a way through and after Manchester City’s 5-0 win against Newcastle, they have their destiny very much in their own hands.