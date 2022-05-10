Patience is a virtue

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Top defender leaves, wait a year, sign a gem. Top midfielder leaders, bide your time and sign the right man. All-time top goalscorer leaves, wait a year, and show some shrewd business.

Vincent Kompany - Ruben Dias. Yaya Toure - Rodri. Sergio Aguero - Erling Haaland. Manchester City are experts at getting the bit of business done that they want. And, with the latest signing, they've done it again.

As they headed into the summer there were talks of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland signing for over £100m. Instead the club have waited, used the same philosophy of a 'false nine' that they had the season before when Aguero was largely injured. They still sit top of the Premier League, have scored more goals than they did last season and, for all their missed opportunities, they now have a clinical striker for half that price.

If expected goals (xG) dictated the points, City would be 14 points clear of Liverpool and have already sewn up the league title. Now they've got a clinical striker, they'll look to bring that xG down.

And don't count wages in the deal, they were always going to be high. Top clubs have to pay top whack.

