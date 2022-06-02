Pogba's been an 'underwhelming failure for Manchester United'

United We Stand editor Andy Mitten, has described Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United as an "underwhelming failure".

The 29-year-old cost a then world record £89m when he rejoined the club from Juventus in 2016.

On Pogba thanking the fans for receiving "unconditional support", Mitton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily that his statement "doesn't reflect reality".

"The dream he was sold - being at the centre of a Manchester United rebuilding project - didn't materialise, but he has to play some part in his failure," said Mitten.

"He was too inconsistent. He has had good seasons and then he had terrible seasons.

"He had too many injuries, which of course he wouldn't have wanted.

"We did a poll on United We Stand two weeks ago on whether he stays or leaves, and and 95% said go. They've had enough of him.

"I would be lying if I said he's been anything but an underwhelming failure for Manchester United.

"I think he genuinely wanted to do well, but he just didn't do enough.

