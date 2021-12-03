Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham believes Ralf Rangnick will know what "a big job" it is to turn fortunes around at Old Trafford after the Red Devils came from behind to beat Arsenal.

Speaking on the 5 Live Football Daily podcast, Higginbotham said: "It's very difficult to take over mid-season, especially at this time of year when United have got six matches in 16 days.

"He can't get players onto the training ground very much to give them his philosophy so he will need to teach them alongside the games.

"He'll have seen things he needs to put right - he'll want his centre-backs to play higher up the pitch and take more risks.

"He'll need to fill that gap between the defence and the midfield."

