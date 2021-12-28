Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Newcastle United have dropped more points from winning positions than any other team in the Premier League this season (19). Indeed, they have only won one of the nine league games in which they have scored first (D5 L3).

Manchester United have scored 113 goals against Newcastle in the Premier League, which is the most of any team against one opponent in the competition.

The Magpies have conceded 80 goals in the Premier League in 2021 - a record for a calendar year in the competition. The last English top-flight team to concede more over the course of a year was West Brom in 1985 (87).