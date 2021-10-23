Brighton 1-4 Man City: Pep Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to MOTD: "It was different but it is normal. I know what it means coming here against this team, against this manager and this stadium and winning here. Big compliments after they change in the second half they played really good.

"It is a good lesson that in football it must be played with the ball and when you don't have it you suffer. They have a good process where they build with the keeper, they had one more man in the middle, they had movements in front. It is so hard to play against for 90 minutes.

"Against another opponent the game would be over (at 3-0), against this team it is not over."

On Phil Foden: "He can play left winger is a good position and right winger is a good position. Phil is a player who can pay in different positions but especially up front because he has the quality the precision. He had many chances to score in recent games but he is young and will keep improving."