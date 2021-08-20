Team news: Wolves v Tottenham

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez could make his first competitive appearance at Molineux in nine months after returning from a fractured skull last weekend.

Defensive duo Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly remain out with hamstring injuries.

Tottenham must decide whether to start Harry Kane, who is yet to feature this season as he continues to be linked with Manchester City.

A host of regulars are set to return following the midweek European defeat.

