Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Last season, Manchester United made a habit of recovering to win after falling behind away from home and St Mary's was one of the places they did it, thanks to two late Edinson Cavani goals.

I was there when United smashed Saints 9-0 at Old Trafford in February too. The scoreline won't be anything like that this time, but the points are heading for Manchester again - whether Paul Pogba plays as well as he did against Leeds last week, or not.

I would never normally be worried about Southampton facing a relegation fight, but things are not looking great for them right now after losing two such key players from their spine in striker Danny Ings and centre-half Jannik Vestergaard.

Saints have to spend some of the money they got for them on strengthening their team - otherwise, it looks like it is going to be a tough season for them.

Dan's prediction: United looked really good last week. 1-2

