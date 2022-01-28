Liverpool academy star Oakley Cannonier is determined to be a success on Merseyside - and has already written in name into Anfield folklore.

Cannonier was the 14-year-old ball boy who tossed the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold before Divock Origi's famous goal in their 4-0 demolition of Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

But Cannonier is hopeful that will not be the only time he has an impact for the Reds.

"It does make me feel proud, it is a massive moment," the 17-year-old told the club's official website. "But I want to be a footballer, not a ball boy."

He signed his first professional contract last summer and has scored 23 goals for Liverpool Under-18s this season.

"I've scored a few goals and I'm just looking to kick on from where I am now," Cannonier added.

"Long term, my plan is to try to break into Liverpool's first team. Obviously the front three is unbelievable now, but hopefully in a few years I can break in."