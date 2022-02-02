Who is your favourite PFA Player of the Year?

Voted for as the best player in the league by your own peers - the ultimate accolade.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast on BBC Sounds, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

There's no points for guessing which former Newcastle player makes this list - one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history.

Alan Shearer (1994-95, 1996-97)

Ruthless striker Shearer makes yet another MOTD Top 10 list. He scored 34 goals in 42 games to spearhead Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1994-95 to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

The ex-England skipper won the gong again two seasons later, this time at Newcastle when he netted 25 times in 31 games as the Magpies finished runners-up in the top flight.

