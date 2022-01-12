Striker Eddie Nketiah, who is out of contract with the Gunners in the summer, is in talks to join Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old turned down a new deal to stay at Arsenal last year as he wants to play regular first-team football. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, forward Folarin Balogun is set to join Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season. (Sky Sports), external

