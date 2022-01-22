Leeds 0-1 Newcastle: Marcelo Biesla reaction

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to BBC Sport: "We had the dominance and we had the chances to win the game.

"In the closing of the game it was difficult for us to get the goal. That increased their danger through their counterattacks."

On missing Patrick Bamford: "It is important to be able to count on him (Patrick Bamford) but throughout this period he has had different injuries. In this moment there is no clarity about when he will be recovered. Given how long he has been out for when he is healthy he also need a period to get up to speed."