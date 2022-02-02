Everton's problems 'aren't going away'

Dave Downie, The Blue Room, external

Things are looking brighter at Everton with Frank Lampard now in post - but the problems that sparked fans into protesting outside Goodison Park are not going away.

Owner Farhad Moshiri continues to run the club as though it is a kid's trainset and it's been a disaster. Will Moshiri learn from the mistakes he's made in six years in charge? He needs to have a look around and really see what's going on, rather than trying to make sentimental decisions.

He's still running the club, still choosing what he wants and so there will always be a lingering doubt in our minds. There are big issues all over the place.

Lampard has a nice game against Brentford on Saturday in the FA Cup, away from the pressure of the Premier League. Then it's Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton.

If we don't pick up points from those, it won't be the manager the fans are protesting against - they'll be complaining loudly about the board.