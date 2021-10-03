Crystal Palace v Leicester: Confirmed team news

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira sticks with the same XI that started Monday night's draw with Brighton.

Jeffrey Schlupp, who returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Brighton, is on the bench against his former club.

Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Guehi, Ayew, Zaha, Andersen, McArthur, Edouard, Gallagher

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly