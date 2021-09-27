'His career is more than exceptional'
- Published
Skip twitter post
"Hopefully he can play for the benefit of the game"— BBC Sport Manchester (@BBCRMsport) September 27, 2021
Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi will be reunited tomorrow in Paris.
3⃣ La Ligas
2⃣ Champions League
2⃣ Copa del Rey
3⃣ Spanish Super Cups
2⃣ Uefa Super Cup
2⃣ Fifa Club World Cup.
Read more 👉 https://t.co/TrsaxKaIvb#ManCity pic.twitter.com/4JStvRJCFy
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post