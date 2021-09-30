Wolves v Newcastle: What does the form show?
Wolves are yet to score a goal in the first half of a game in the Premier League this season. Over their past 25 Premier League matches, Wolves have scored in the first half on just four occasions.
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored his first Premier League goal in almost a year in their 1-0 win against Southampton. His last goal at Molineux in the competition came against today’s opponents Newcastle, back in October 2020.
Allan Saint-Maximin has either scored (two) or assisted (three) five of Newcastle’s seven Premier League goals so far this season (71%), registering a goal involvement in each of his last four appearances in the competition.
Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances in 2020-21, playing 389 minutes and averaging a goal every 56 minutes. So far this season he’s played 431 minutes across five games, but has yet to find the net for the Magpies this term.