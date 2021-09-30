BBC Sport

Wolves v Newcastle: What does the form show?

* Tottenham beat Wolves 3-2 on penalties in the Carabao Cup after the match ended in a 2-2 draw. ** Newcastle lost to Burnley in the Carabao Cup 4-3 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw.

  • Wolves are yet to score a goal in the first half of a game in the Premier League this season. Over their past 25 Premier League matches, Wolves have scored in the first half on just four occasions.

  • Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored his first Premier League goal in almost a year in their 1-0 win against Southampton. His last goal at Molineux in the competition came against today’s opponents Newcastle, back in October 2020.

  • Allan Saint-Maximin has either scored (two) or assisted (three) five of Newcastle’s seven Premier League goals so far this season (71%), registering a goal involvement in each of his last four appearances in the competition.

  • Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock scored in each of his last seven Premier League appearances in 2020-21, playing 389 minutes and averaging a goal every 56 minutes. So far this season he’s played 431 minutes across five games, but has yet to find the net for the Magpies this term.