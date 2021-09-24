Hassenhuttl on 'winning feeling' & injuries
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before his side face Wolves on Sunday.
Here are the key lines:
He is satisfied with Saints' winless start to the Premier League season following a tough run of fixtures, but admits an imminent victory is required to prevent pressure building: "When you see Manchester City, Manchester United, we had so far very strong opponents and always took points, so this is good, definitely - only one loss so far;
But the manager knows they need to turn things around: "This is important for us to get the feeling that we are able to win again";
Midfielder Stuart Armstrong remains out with a calf muscle injury, while forward Theo Walcott has returned to training following a similar issue but will take time to regain full fitness;
Defender Jack Stephens is facing around three months on the sidelines due to the knee problem he suffered against Manchester City.