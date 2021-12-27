Watford v West Ham: Last time they met

Watford entertain West Ham at Vicarage Road on Tuesday with the two sides at opposite ends of the table - but it was very different last time they played each other.

In July 2020, the Hammers grabbed a vital win against the Hornets at London Stadium that virtually secured their top-flight status and left Watford contemplating relegation.

A blistering first-half performance did the damage as David Moyes' side raced into a three-goal lead, flickers of the form that would see them evolve into a top-six force over the following 18 months.

They were two up inside 10 minutes, Michail Antonio kicked off the scoring before Tomas Soucek's bullet header from Jarrod Bowen's cross doubled the lead.

Declan Rice curled in a sumptuous third before the break, with a solitary Troy Deeney strike all Watford could muster in response.

The Hornets would eventually go down, their final two games against Manchester City and Arsenal proving too steep an obstacle to navigate.