Everton v Brighton: What does the form show?
Brighton have won just two of their 17 Premier League games in the month of January (drawn seven; lost eight). Of teams to have played at least 10 games in the month, only Hull City (11%) have a lower win rate than the Seagulls (12%).
Everton have scored a league-high 76% of their Premier League goals in the second half of games this season (16/21), with no side netting fewer overall goals before half-time than the Toffees this term (five).
Since the start of October, Everton have won the joint-fewest points in the Premier League (six), winning just one of 11 matches in this time (won one; drawn three; lost seven). It’s the first time the Toffees have won as few as one match across October, November and December in a top-flight league season in their history.
Brighton have won more points thanks to goals scored in the 90th minute or later than any other Premier League side this season (five), including Danny Welbeck’s late leveller against Chelsea last time out.