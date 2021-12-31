Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v West Ham
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and guitarist with London band KAWALA and West Ham fan Dan McCarthy in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Both these sides enjoyed comfortable wins last time out, but West Ham probably needed theirs more because they had started to look a bit leggy.
This should be a good game, because Crystal Palace will think they can get at the Hammers, and vice versa. I think it's going to be close, which is why I am going for a draw.
Dan's prediction: 2-2
