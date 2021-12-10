Rangnick on Pogba, injuries & keepers
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before their trip to Norwich in the Premier League.
Here are the key points:
Paul Pogba is due to fly back from Dubai today and Rangnick says has spoken to him on the phone, and will meet with him on Sunday.
The French World Cup winner is still a couple of weeks away from resuming training after a thigh injury.
Aaron Wan-Bisakka and Nemanja Matic are both doubts for the game tomorrow. The right-back picked up a knee problem against Young Boys, while Matic has a cold, but has tested negative for Covid.
Says they did well against Crystal Palace but now need to "improve our performance and hopefully get the next win".
United need several top class goalkeepers like David de Gea, Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton in case of injury and suspension . Rangnick says De Gea is number one, but "we have three, if not four or five good goalkeepers. Some might go on loan but we have three competitions in the next few months. So we need three ."
Loan moves might make sense for some players in January because United have a big squad, but says it's still too early to talk about the transfer window.