Liverpool v Southampton: Team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made four changes versus Porto in the Champions League and is expected to recall Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Andy Robertson sat out last weekend's win against Arsenal with a minor hamstring issue but featured as a substitute on Wednesday and is likely to return to the starting line-up.

Southampton welcome back wingers Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo.

Redmond missed their last game following the birth of his first child, while Djenepo was absent against Norwich for unspecified reasons.

Saints are again without midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who was ruled out against the Canaries following a reoccurrence of a calf problem.

