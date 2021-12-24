Potential ins and out at Anfield in January
With the transfer window about to open, here are some potential ins and outs at Liverpool this January.
Ins
Wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski became the youngest player to appear at the European Championship when coming on for Poland in the summer.
A two-way battle between Liverpool and Brighton looks likely to take place in January, for a player who is rated at £10m.
Outs
Defender Nathaniel Phillips broke through last season to aid the Reds in their own defensive crisis and wants first-team football, but is fifth choice at Anfield and could seek a move in January.