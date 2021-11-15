Barcelona are planning moves for Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic. (Catalan Daily Sport, via AS), external

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Ziyech and have been in touch with the 28-year-old's camp. (Bild, via Inside Futbol), external

Chelsea target Jules Kounde is also interesting Manchester United and the Old Trafford club could pay the 23-year-old Sevilla and France centre-back's 80m euro release clause. (Todofichajes - in Spanish), external

Chelsea are monitoring Napoli and Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne, 30. (Marca), external

Meanwhile, the Blues will compete with Real Madrid for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca - in Spanish), external

