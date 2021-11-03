Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: The key stats
Liverpool recoreded their first win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League two weeks ago, having drawn two and lost two of their first four meetings in the competition.
Atletico are unbeaten in their previous two games against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League (won one, drawn one), including a 3-2 victory in the last 16 on their last trip there in March 2020.
Liverpool have only won two of their 13 home games against Spanish opponents in the European Cup/Champions League (drawn six, lost five), although one of their two wins did come during Jurgen Klopp’s reign – a 4-0 win over Barcelona in May 2019.