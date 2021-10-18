Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage does not come across as the sort of chap who would swagger into work this week and demand acclaim, but he would be justified in a little self-satisfaction after Saturday’s frantic finish.

It wasn’t that the starting team selection was hard to understand; even before last season, Raul Jimenez’s stamina was a constant wonder, and even having demonstrated that he is fully recovered from his head injury, it was not unreasonable for him to be on the bench given his international commitments. Leander Dendoncker is not Wolves’ most celebrated midfielder, but he pushes forward more than any of the others, and including him more or less matched the formations.

What was puzzling was the apparent delay in introducing Jimenez as the game was seemingly draining away from Wolves, and this feeling became all the more acute as he went through a prolonged series of warm-ups and stretches that would have tired out Joe Wicks.

Fabio Silva and Daniel Podence came on first, and still Wolves’ undisputed main man stood and stretched. When Wolves suddenly scored to recover to 2-1 with only 10 minutes left, Jimenez sprinted back to the dugout as if he’d had the cue, only to return to his stretching station. What was going on?

If it hadn’t worked out for Wolves, that might have been a live question. But it did, and - despite the deflection on the winning goal - it was not a fluke. Lage explained he wanted “strikers – but not strikers to play near Mings and the centre-backs”, as well as being mindful of Jimenez’s workload - “I don’t want to take risks with him”.

Podence’s introduction made the biggest difference - he had the skills to work around the Villa defence and prise the game open.

Jimenez is likely to remain Wolves’ attacking spearhead for a good while yet - they are generally stronger with him. However, last season’s biggest lesson was that Wolves have to have alternatives, and on Saturday - eventually - they showed that they did.

They also showed that they have reserves of character and leadership, and the players deserved to revel in the moment. But football management has a lot of hard days, so Lage should take his share of the credit too, for an unexpected decision that came up trumps.