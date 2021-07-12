Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has insisted he wanted to take a penalty during England's Euro 2020 shootout defeat by Italy.

After the match finished 1-1, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored their spot-kicks but Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho's were saved, while Marcus Rashford's shot hit the post.

Extra-time substitute Grealish has responded to criticism by ITV pundit Roy Keane for not taking a penalty.

"I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will," said the midfielder.

At a news conference on Monday, England manager Gareth Southgate said supporting his players was top of his thinking.

He said that he takes "responsibility and the criticism that comes with that".

Southgate added: "If I didn't get all the decisions right last night, so be it. I have to live with that."