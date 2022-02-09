Lage provided an injury update on Francisco Trincao, Hwang Hee-chan and Romain Saiss, saying all three players are in training and are ready to join the team.

Trincao has recovered from Covid, Hwang will be given tomorrow morning's session to see how he feels and Saiss is OK to return.

Defender Jonny could also be involved for the first time since suffering a second major injury in March 2021. Lage said the Spaniard had worked all week with the squad and he will see how he reacts.

On facing five games in 17 days, Lage said the way his team has been playing has given them confidence and the ambition to look up. He also feels his side "has character" but also stressed he was unhappy with the performance in their 1-0 defeat by Norwich in the FA Cup last weekend.

Lage gave his thoughts on Arsenal, who Wolves can go above in the table with a win on Thursday. "What they do differently is the position of the strikers," he said. "They play between the lines, behind our midfielders. That is their main threat. Their wingers are high. They are very strong in that positional game."