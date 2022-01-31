Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

There is a long-standing debate among Burnley fans as to the priority order of our signings. For me, the vacant number nine shirt became number one the moment Newcastle triggered Chris Wood’s release clause.

And, nice and early in the day, here it is. Wout Weghorst is in the building and ready to face Watford next Saturday. This takes some immediate pressure off our striker problem and means we now have options in a key relegation battle. And we all know Burnley love a 6ft 6in centre-forward.

One of the most pleasing aspects of this signing, for me at least, is the willingness by the new owners to shop in the European market. A willingness our previous owners lacked - and I was constantly bemused by our insistence on targeting expensive English players from the Championship market, especially with such a tight budget.

Maxwell Cornet has been a huge success so far and I have high expectations that Weghorst will follow suit.

Now, where do we find a central midfielder and a winger in the next 11 hours…

