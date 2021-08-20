Liverpool look to kick off in style at Anfield

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

The last time Liverpool played in front of a full house at Anfield was way back on 11 March 2020, for the now infamous Champions League match with Atletico Madrid.

In the 528 days since, the club have won a first ever Premier League title, something that still has something of a bitter-sweet taste given supporters were unable to be inside the ground to celebrate.

Last season's off-colour Liverpool side could also be put down, in part, to the absence of their fans from their home.

It's somewhat ironic that the run of six straight Premier League home defeats was started by Saturday's opponents, Burnley who will come to a very different Anfield than the one they were last at back on 21 January.

Liverpool have started the season with the bit between their teeth and it promises be an afternoon to remember with supporters back inside L4 and a rousing YNWA to boot.

Tissues at the ready.