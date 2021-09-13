Farke needs results rather than artistic impression

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

“It’s not synchronised swimming.”

Daniel Farke summed up Norwich City’s current predicament rather well in our post-match chat.

There was encouragement despite a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The Canaries have recovered from heavy defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City. They may have been beaten by Leicester and Arsenal but the games have been proper contests.

It’s been a demanding start to life back in The Premier League and the harsh truth is that Norwich are the only team without a point so far.

No-one’s panicking. At least not yet. The visit of Watford on Saturday was picked out by many supporters as the proper start to the season from the moment the fixtures were released.

Despite praising the efforts and endeavour of his new look squad, Farke is already aware that points are preferable to plaudits in the Premier League.

If Norwich still haven’t opened their account before the next international break, with trips to Everton and Burnley on the horizon after Watford, the patience of even the most pragmatic fan will be tested.